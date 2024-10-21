 Skip navigation
U.S. Amateur Championship - Round of 32 and Round of 16
How Duke's Ethan Evans followed up his worst career finish with his first college win
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
2024 Skate Canada: How to watch, TV/live stream info, schedule
AUTO: OCT 20 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
Long: Team motto resonates with Joey Logano in quest for a 3rd NASCAR Cup title

Takeaways from Steelers, Chiefs in NFL Week 7
Man City will have options if Guardiola leaves
Debating England's hire of Tuchel as new manager

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
U.S. Amateur Championship - Round of 32 and Round of 16
How Duke’s Ethan Evans followed up his worst career finish with his first college win
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
2024 Skate Canada: How to watch, TV/live stream info, schedule
AUTO: OCT 20 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
Long: Team motto resonates with Joey Logano in quest for a 3rd NASCAR Cup title

Takeaways from Steelers, Chiefs in NFL Week 7
Man City will have options if Guardiola leaves
Debating England’s hire of Tuchel as new manager

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Nestor Cortes likely to rejoin Yankees pitching staff for World Series

  
Published October 21, 2024 02:55 PM

NEW YORK — Nestor Cortes appears likely to rejoin the New York Yankees pitching staff for the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 29-year-old left-hander hasn’t pitched in a game since Sept. 18 because of a flexor strain in his pitching elbow.

“There’s a good chance of it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s scheduled to throw another live (batting practice) tomorrow, so if everything goes well there, I would say there’s a decent chance that he could be on the roster, yes.”

Cortes was 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA during the season.

Boone said Gerrit Cole will start the opener at Dodger Stadium.

Carlos Rodón is likely for Game 2 in Los Angeles, followed by Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil for Games 3 and 4 at Yankee Stadium next week.

“We haven’t finalized that. I can tell you Gerrit will pitch Game 1 and a good chance ... we’ll roll it out like that,” Boone said. “We’re still kind of basking in the aftermath of getting in and haven’t even started our preparation or things like that, so I don’t want to speak out of turn right now.”