 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

bakerlovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 7 of 2024 season
Liberty Lynx
Minnesota can’t finish off New York and now must find way to win two straight games for 5th title
Luis Arraez
NL batting champ Luis Arraez of the Padres has thumb surgery

Top Clips

nbc_csu_carvswas_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Panthers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_lvvslar_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Rams
nbc_csu_texanspackers_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Texans vs. Packers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

bakerlovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 7 of 2024 season
Liberty Lynx
Minnesota can’t finish off New York and now must find way to win two straight games for 5th title
Luis Arraez
NL batting champ Luis Arraez of the Padres has thumb surgery

Top Clips

nbc_csu_carvswas_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Panthers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_lvvslar_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Rams
nbc_csu_texanspackers_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Texans vs. Packers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ohtani, Betts present unique conundrum for Mets

October 17, 2024 11:06 AM
John Smoltz joins the Dan Patrick Show to preview the upcoming MLB Playoffs matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets and reflects on whether the Mets should pitch to or walk Shohei Ohtani.
Up Next
nbc_roto_rbsskenes_241016.jpg
2:30
Skenes a clear top-two fantasy pitcher in 2025
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsohtanihitter_241016.jpg
4:11
Can Ohtani replicate fantasy production in 2025?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbs_alcs_241016.jpg
4:30
‘Death Star’ Yankees seize command in ALCS
Now Playing
nbc_dls_timkurjian_241016.jpg
14:34
Kurkjian identifies turning points in Mets’ season
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffformat_241011.jpg
2:11
Highlighting positives of new MLB playoff format
Now Playing
nbc_dps_johmsmoltzintv_241010.jpg
10:52
LAD pushed right buttons in Game 4 to save season
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffsreax_241010.jpg
12:34
Lindor’s NLDS heroics, more MLB playoffs takeaways
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bobcostasintv_241008.jpg
18:33
MLB format’s playoff impact; Bad blood for LAD-SD
Now Playing
nbc_dps_terryfranconainterview_241007.jpg
11:55
Francona: Reds situation ‘just felt right’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_petealonsoorkirkcousins_241004.jpg
8:23
Alonso, Cousins steal the sports spotlight
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_phillies_241004.jpg
3:05
Are Phillies in an upset spot vs. Mets?
Now Playing
royals_mpx.jpg
4:27
Royals will embrace ‘underdog mindset’ vs. Yankees
Now Playing