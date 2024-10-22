Yankees could put 13 pitchers on roster for World Series against Dodgers, manager Aaron Boone says

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance - Final Round
Inside Korn Ferry Tour’s 2025 schedule, which features new Mexico event, Finals swap
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Week 8 Rankings and Streamers
Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo - Previews
Sung Kang travels nearly 100,000 miles (and counting) to find a golf home

Top Clips

nbc_bet_nightgames_241022.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UT-VU, MSU-UMich, Week 9
nbc_bet_330pmgames_241022.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: IL-ORE, NU-IA, Week 9
nbc_bet_12pmgames_241022.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UN-OSU, UW-IU, ND-Navy, Week 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance - Final Round
Inside Korn Ferry Tour’s 2025 schedule, which features new Mexico event, Finals swap
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Week 8 Rankings and Streamers
Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo - Previews
Sung Kang travels nearly 100,000 miles (and counting) to find a golf home

Top Clips

nbc_bet_nightgames_241022.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UT-VU, MSU-UMich, Week 9
nbc_bet_330pmgames_241022.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: IL-ORE, NU-IA, Week 9
nbc_bet_12pmgames_241022.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UN-OSU, UW-IU, ND-Navy, Week 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Yankees could put 13 pitchers on roster for World Series against Dodgers, manager Aaron Boone says

  
Published October 22, 2024 01:57 PM
Yankees-Dodgers could be most-watched World Series
October 21, 2024 01:47 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show previews the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, discussing why it has a chance to be the most-watched Fall Classic in MLB history.

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees may add a 13th pitcher to their roster for the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York had 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the AL Championship Series against Cleveland after going with 11 pitchers and 15 position players for the Division Series versus Kansas City.

“Could be 13. We’ll see,” manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday.

Left-hander Nestor Cortes, sidelined since Sept. 18 because of a flexor strain in his pitching elbow, was scheduled to throw batting practice Tuesday and could be added to the roster, which must be submitted about seven hours before Friday’s opener in Los Angeles.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo, who recovered from two fractured fingers, was added for the series against the Guardians along with right-hander Marcus Stroman. New York dropped first baseman Ben Rice and speedy outfielder Duke Ellis.

In addition to starters Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil, the Yankees included right-handers Luke Weaver, Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, Jake Cousins, Ian Hamilton and Marcus Stroman, and left-handers Tim Hill and Tim Mayza against Cleveland.

Hamilton strained a calf muscle while covering first base in Game 3 last Thursday and was replaced the following day by right-hander Mark Leiter Jr.

New York is seeking its 28th title and first since 2009.