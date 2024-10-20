Dodgers vs. Mets NLCS Game 6 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

The New York Mets forced the National League Championship series back to SoCal with a 12-6 thumping of the Dodgers Friday night. As has been the norm in this series, the game was one-sided. None of the five games to date in this series has been closer than 4 runs and the average run differential for the games is 7 runs per game.



New York’s Pete Alonso set the tone in the first inning in Game 5 with a 3-run blast off of Jack Flaherty. The lead grew to 8-1 after a 5-run third for the Mets. Starling Marte drove in a couple runs in Inning #3 with one of his 4 doubles.

Mookie Betts hot series at the plate continued as he homered yet again and Andy Pages sent two over the outfield fence but it was not enough for the Dodgers to close out the series.

Game 6 is Sunday night at Chavez Ravine. Sean Manaea takes the hill for the Mets. The Dodgers are undecided on a starter as they appear poised to make Game 6 a bullpen game.

Lets dive into the Game 6 matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets @ Dodgers – Game 6

● Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

● Time: 8:08 PM ET

● Site: Dodger Stadium

● City: Queens, NY

● TV/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Mets @ Dodgers – Game 6

The latest odds as of Saturday Night:

● Moneyline: New York Mets (+120), Los Angeles Dodgers (-145)

● Spread: Mets +1.5 (-185), Dodgers -1.5 (+150)

● Total: 8

Probable starting pitchers for Mets @ Dodgers – Game 6

● Sunday’s pitching matchup (October 20): Sean Manaea vs. TBD

○ Mets: Manaea (2-0, 2.65 ERA) – has started three games this postseason allowing 11 hits and 5 earned runs while striking out 17 in 17.0 innings.

○ Dodgers: TBD – the bullpen is rested for the Dodgers. Brent Honeywell gave up 4 runs in relief of Jack Flaherty over the course of 4.2 innings. The rest of the Dodgers’ bullpen has kept the Mets off the scoreboard for the last 10 innings.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets @ Dodgers – Game 6

· Every game of this series has gone OVER the Total.

· The Dodgers have covered the spread in 4 of their last 6 games.

· The Dodgers have won 10 of their last 13 games on the road.

· 11 of the Mets’ last 13 games overall have gone OVER the Total.

· After going 2-4 in Game 5, Betts is batting .364 in this series and .300 in the playoffs overall this year.

· Freddie Freeman is hitting just .167 (3-18) in the NLCS.

Playoff History for New York and Los Angeles

Mets: New York now owns an overall record of 58-44 in their postseason history. They won the World Series in 1969 and 1986. They lost the Series in 2000 (Yankees) and in 2015 (Royals).

Dodgers: LA owns an all-time playoff record of 11,554-10,212. They have won 7 World Series crowns – 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, and 2020.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 6 of the NLCS between New York and Los Angeles

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Game 6 between the Mets and Dodgers:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

· Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 Runs

