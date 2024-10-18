Dodgers vs. Mets NLCS Game 5 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

Shohei Ohtani set the tone with a home run in his first at bat and Mookie Betts went 4-6 and drove in 4 runs as the Dodgers played smash ball routing the Mets 10-2 to take a commanding 3 games to 1 lead in the NLCS.

Jose Quintana had not allowed a run in 2 postseason starts but he was roughed up Thursday night allowing 5 hits and 5 runs in 3.1 innings. Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out 8 in 4.1 innings allowing 2 runs for LA. Evan Phillips finished the 5th and 6th innings for the Dodgers to earn the win.

Game 5 is Friday afternoon at Citi Field. David Peterson (1-0, 2.08 ERA) was arguably the Mets most reliable pitcher this season. He gets the ball in what is now a win or go home game for New York. Jack Flaherty takes the mound for the Dodgers. He was brilliant in the series opener against the Mets throwing 7 innings of 2-hit, shutout ball.

Lets dive into the Game 5 matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers @ Mets – Game 5

● Date: Sunday, October 18, 2024

● Time: 5:08 PM ET

● Site: Citi Field

● City: Queens, NY

● TV/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Dodgers @ Mets – Game 5

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Moneyline: New York Mets (+120), Los Angeles Dodgers (-145)

● Spread: Mets +1.5 (-150), Dodgers -1.5 (+125)

● Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers @ Mets – Game 5

● Friday’s pitching matchup (October 18): Jack Flaherty vs. David Peterson

○ Mets: Peterson – has appeared in 4 games this postseason allowing 8 hits and 2 earned runs while striking out 5 in 8.2 innings.

○ Dodgers: Flaherty – won the NLCS opener with 7 innings of 2-hit, shutout ball with 6 strikeouts.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers @ Mets – Game 5

The Dodgers have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games.

The Dodgers have won 10 of their last 12 games on the road.

10 of the Mets’ last 12 games have gone OVER the Total.

The Mets are 0 for their last 10 with runners in scoring position.

Max Muncy set a postseason record by reaching base safely in 12 consecutive plate appearances in the NLCS.

Playoff History for New York and Los Angeles

Mets: New York now owns an overall record of 57-44 in their postseason history. They won the World Series in 1969 and 1986. They lost the Series in 2000 (Yankees) and in 2015 (Royals).

Dodgers: LA owns an all-time playoff record of 11,554-10,211. They have won 7 World Series crowns – 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, and 2020.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 5 of the NLCS between New York and Los Angeles

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Game 5 between the Mets and Dodgers

Moneyline: NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Spread: NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

Total Runs: NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 7.5 Runs

