Can Kupp be trusted as a WR1 in Week 8?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway fireworks.JPG
SuperMotocross viewership increased more than 24 percent overall in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 World Series preview: How to watch, schedule, betting odds
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Week 7 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsmhj_241022.jpg
Cardinals WR Harrison Jr. too volatile to trust
nbc_roto_btetnfbim_241022.jpg
Bet It In A Minute: Vikings vs. Rams, NFL Week 8
nbc_pl_kwpart2v2_241022.jpg
Arsenal show vulnerabilities against Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway fireworks.JPG
SuperMotocross viewership increased more than 24 percent overall in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 World Series preview: How to watch, schedule, betting odds
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Week 7 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsmhj_241022.jpg
Cardinals WR Harrison Jr. too volatile to trust
nbc_roto_btetnfbim_241022.jpg
Bet It In A Minute: Vikings vs. Rams, NFL Week 8
nbc_pl_kwpart2v2_241022.jpg
Arsenal show vulnerabilities against Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Can Kupp be trusted as a WR1 in Week 8?

October 22, 2024 04:58 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter evaluate Cooper Kupp's fantasy football outlook in Week 8 and the best destinations for Kupp if the Rams move him.