Can Kupp be trusted as a WR1 in Week 8?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
SuperMotocross viewership increased more than 24 percent overall in 2024
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 World Series preview: How to watch, schedule, betting odds
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Week 7 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
Mark Garcia
,
Mark Garcia
,
Top Clips
Cardinals WR Harrison Jr. too volatile to trust
Bet It In A Minute: Vikings vs. Rams, NFL Week 8
Arsenal show vulnerabilities against Bournemouth
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
SuperMotocross viewership increased more than 24 percent overall in 2024
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 World Series preview: How to watch, schedule, betting odds
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Week 7 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
Mark Garcia
,
Mark Garcia
,
Top Clips
Cardinals WR Harrison Jr. too volatile to trust
Bet It In A Minute: Vikings vs. Rams, NFL Week 8
Arsenal show vulnerabilities against Bournemouth
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Can Kupp be trusted as a WR1 in Week 8?
October 22, 2024 04:58 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter evaluate Cooper Kupp's fantasy football outlook in Week 8 and the best destinations for Kupp if the Rams move him.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue