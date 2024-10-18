 Skip navigation
Top News

Chiney Ogwumike cover photo.PNG
From the Court to the Council: Chiney Ogwumike’s Multi-Hyphenate Influence
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Round of 8 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Latricia Trammell
Dallas Wings fire coach Latricia Trammell after 2 seasons

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mlbplayoffsrecap_241018.jpg
Guardians, Dodgers add to postseason intrigue
nbc_nas_larsonrovalwinintv_241018.jpg
Larson’s ROVAL car allowed him to be aggressive
nbc_dls_vikings_lions_241018.jpg
Lions-Vikings, Texans-Packers lead Week 7 slate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Chiney Ogwumike cover photo.PNG
From the Court to the Council: Chiney Ogwumike’s Multi-Hyphenate Influence
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Round of 8 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Latricia Trammell
Dallas Wings fire coach Latricia Trammell after 2 seasons

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mlbplayoffsrecap_241018.jpg
Guardians, Dodgers add to postseason intrigue
nbc_nas_larsonrovalwinintv_241018.jpg
Larson’s ROVAL car allowed him to be aggressive
nbc_dls_vikings_lions_241018.jpg
Lions-Vikings, Texans-Packers lead Week 7 slate

Watch Now

Ravech walks through ALCS Game 3 home run calls

October 18, 2024
Karl Ravech and Dan Patrick react to the former's calls of the Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Jhonkensy Noel and David Fry home runs in Game 3 of the ALCS before discussing momentum in MLB, starting pitching and more.
