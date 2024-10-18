Watch Now
Ravech walks through ALCS Game 3 home run calls
Karl Ravech and Dan Patrick react to the former's calls of the Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Jhonkensy Noel and David Fry home runs in Game 3 of the ALCS before discussing momentum in MLB, starting pitching and more.
Up Next
Guardians, Dodgers add to postseason intrigue
Guardians, Dodgers add to postseason intrigue
Dan Patrick recaps the latest in the MLB Postseason, touching on Shohei Ohtani's unique brilliance and the Guardians' dramatic Game 3 victory over the Yankees.
Ohtani, Betts present unique conundrum for Mets
Ohtani, Betts present unique conundrum for Mets
John Smoltz joins the Dan Patrick Show to preview the upcoming MLB Playoffs matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets and reflects on whether the Mets should pitch to or walk Shohei Ohtani.
Skenes a clear top-two fantasy pitcher in 2025
Skenes a clear top-two fantasy pitcher in 2025
The Rotoworld Baseball Show crew debates exactly how high you can draft Paul Skenes, as the phenom looks set to be the first or second starting pitcher off the board in 2025.
Can Ohtani replicate fantasy production in 2025?
Can Ohtani replicate fantasy production in 2025?
The Rotoworld Baseball crew discuss Shohei Ohtani's outlook for 2025, breaking down why he's still the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy baseball drafts.
‘Death Star’ Yankees seize command in ALCS
'Death Star' Yankees seize command in ALCS
The Rotoworld Baseball Show reacts after the New York Yankees raced out to a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS.
Kurkjian identifies turning points in Mets’ season
Kurkjian identifies turning points in Mets' season
Tim Kurkjian tells the Dan Le Batard Show about the two top highlights of his career, where he thinks the New York Mets' season turned, the current state of baserunning in MLB and more.
Highlighting positives of new MLB playoff format
Highlighting positives of new MLB playoff format
Dan Patrick discusses the upside of the new MLB playoff format, including the intrigue underdogs like the Tigers add to the mix and the importance of having Shohei Ohtani on the big stage.
LAD pushed right buttons in Game 4 to save season
LAD pushed right buttons in Game 4 to save season
John Smoltz attempts to explain Dave Roberts' pitching strategy for the Dodgers in a season-saving victory in Game 4 against the Padres and shares what he thinks the deciding factor will be in the winner-take-all Game 5.
Lindor’s NLDS heroics, more MLB playoffs takeaways
Lindor's NLDS heroics, more MLB playoffs takeaways
Dan Patrick reacts to Wednesday's MLB playoffs action, from Francisco Lindor's NLDS-winning grand slam for the Mets to pitching strategy across the league during the postseason.
MLB format’s playoff impact; Bad blood for LAD-SD
MLB format's playoff impact; Bad blood for LAD-SD
Bob Costas dissects the playoff format and schedule and how it may impact the teams that make it to the World Series, the success of the MLB season so far as a whole, bad blood between the Dodgers and Padres, and more.
Francona: Reds situation ‘just felt right’
Francona: Reds situation 'just felt right'
Terry Francona tells Dan Patrick why he left retirement to become the Cincinnati Reds' new manager, explaining that the situation "just felt right" and his improved health will allow him to do the job thoroughly.