 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Raiders vs. Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Jordan Mason
Top five NFL injuries and contingency plans for Week 7
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Steelers vs. Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB Matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_joeldahmen_241017.jpg
Dahmen gets ‘bizarro’ penalty for 15th club in bag
nbc_golf_pendrithreax_241017.jpg
Pendrith’s ‘top-notch’ putting leading to big year
nbc_golf_shrinersrd1_241017.jpg
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Raiders vs. Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Jordan Mason
Top five NFL injuries and contingency plans for Week 7
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Steelers vs. Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB Matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_joeldahmen_241017.jpg
Dahmen gets ‘bizarro’ penalty for 15th club in bag
nbc_golf_pendrithreax_241017.jpg
Pendrith’s ‘top-notch’ putting leading to big year
nbc_golf_shrinersrd1_241017.jpg
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Ohtani and Betts lead Dodgers to latest blowout of Mets for 3-1 lead in lopsided NLCS

  
Published October 18, 2024 12:29 AM
Can Ohtani replicate fantasy production in 2025?
October 16, 2024 04:30 PM
The Rotoworld Baseball crew discuss Shohei Ohtani's outlook for 2025, breaking down why he's still the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy baseball drafts.

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff homer and scored four times, Mookie Betts also went deep and drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the New York Mets 10-2 on Thursday night for a 3-1 lead in their lopsided National League Championship Series.

Betts had a two-run homer and a two-run double among his four hits. Max Muncy extended his streak of reaching base safely to 12 plate appearances, a postseason record, and the Dodgers moved within one win of their 25th pennant — most in NL history.

Game 5 is Friday at Citi Field, with Jack Flaherty expected to pitch for Los Angeles with an opportunity to put his hometown team in the World Series.

New York had not committed to a scheduled starter, but it was likely to be Kodai Senga or David Peterson.

Surprise cleanup batter Tommy Edman had three RBIs, including a tiebreaking double off starter Jose Quintana with two outs in the third inning. Kiké Hernández followed with an RBI single that made it 3-1.

Betts broke open the game, greeting reliever Jose Buttó with a two-run double in the fourth and then right-hander Phil Maton with a two-run homer in the sixth.

Both big hits followed walks to Ohtani, and Betts gave a huge fist pump between second and third as he rounded the bases following his third homer of these playoffs.

Mark Vientos provided a rare highlight for New York, hitting his fourth postseason homer in the first inning off $325 million rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

But the Mets, who were 14-2 in their past 16 games at Citi Field when they arrived back home Wednesday, were blown out on their own turf for the second consecutive night.

New York has been outscored 30-9 in the series, including 9-0 in the opener and 8-0 in Game 3.

The latest flop after a thrilling comeback ride this far into October hushed a sellout crowd of 43,882 and left Citi Field eerily quiet in the late innings — and just about as empty as April.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: All-Star 1B Freddie Freeman missed his second game of the playoffs. Freeman has been playing with a badly sprained and swollen right ankle throughout the postseason.

Mets: Slumping catcher Francisco Alvarez hobbled to first base in pain after getting drilled by Yamamoto’s 91 mph sinker to begin the fifth. He was pulled for a pinch hitter with the bases loaded in the sixth.

UP NEXT

Acquired from Detroit at the July 30 trade deadline, Flaherty went 6-2 with a 3.58 ERA in 10 regular-season starts for the Dodgers and finished 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA overall. He allowed two hits over seven innings to win the NLCS opener 9-0.