Watch Now
Votto talks Ohtani, predicts World Series winner
Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto sits in for an interview on the Dan Patrick Show and talks about what makes Shohei Ohtani great and the Dodgers' outlook in the World Series.
Up Next
Yankees-Dodgers could be most-watched World Series
Yankees-Dodgers could be most-watched World Series
The Dan Le Batard Show previews the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, discussing why it has a chance to be the most-watched Fall Classic in MLB history.
Dodgers-Yankees World Series is a ‘rare treat’
Dodgers-Yankees World Series is a 'rare treat'
MLB Insider Jeff Passan joins Dan Patrick to preview the star-studded World Series between the Yankees and Dodgers, sharing why he expects a "coin-flip" affair in an evenly-matched series.
Guardians, Dodgers add to postseason intrigue
Guardians, Dodgers add to postseason intrigue
Dan Patrick recaps the latest in the MLB Postseason, touching on Shohei Ohtani's unique brilliance and the Guardians' dramatic Game 3 victory over the Yankees.
Ravech walks through ALCS Game 3 home run calls
Ravech walks through ALCS Game 3 home run calls
Karl Ravech and Dan Patrick react to the former's calls of the Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Jhonkensy Noel and David Fry home runs in Game 3 of the ALCS before discussing momentum in MLB, starting pitching and more.
Ohtani, Betts present unique conundrum for Mets
Ohtani, Betts present unique conundrum for Mets
John Smoltz joins the Dan Patrick Show to preview the upcoming MLB Playoffs matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets and reflects on whether the Mets should pitch to or walk Shohei Ohtani.
Skenes a clear top-two fantasy pitcher in 2025
Skenes a clear top-two fantasy pitcher in 2025
The Rotoworld Baseball Show crew debates exactly how high you can draft Paul Skenes, as the phenom looks set to be the first or second starting pitcher off the board in 2025.
Can Ohtani replicate fantasy production in 2025?
Can Ohtani replicate fantasy production in 2025?
The Rotoworld Baseball crew discuss Shohei Ohtani's outlook for 2025, breaking down why he's still the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy baseball drafts.
‘Death Star’ Yankees seize command in ALCS
'Death Star' Yankees seize command in ALCS
The Rotoworld Baseball Show reacts after the New York Yankees raced out to a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS.
Kurkjian identifies turning points in Mets’ season
Kurkjian identifies turning points in Mets' season
Tim Kurkjian tells the Dan Le Batard Show about the two top highlights of his career, where he thinks the New York Mets' season turned, the current state of baserunning in MLB and more.
Highlighting positives of new MLB playoff format
Highlighting positives of new MLB playoff format
Dan Patrick discusses the upside of the new MLB playoff format, including the intrigue underdogs like the Tigers add to the mix and the importance of having Shohei Ohtani on the big stage.
LAD pushed right buttons in Game 4 to save season
LAD pushed right buttons in Game 4 to save season
John Smoltz attempts to explain Dave Roberts' pitching strategy for the Dodgers in a season-saving victory in Game 4 against the Padres and shares what he thinks the deciding factor will be in the winner-take-all Game 5.