Steve Sarkisian
Texas fans must use better discretion after SEC fine for debris thrown on field, Steve Sarkisian says
Nestor Cortes
Nestor Cortes likely to rejoin Yankees pitching staff for World Series
Cooper Flagg
Duke’s Cooper Flagg makes preseason AP All-America team as ACC, Big 12, SEC each place 2 players

nbc_pl_ifeelstrongly_241021.jpg
Debating England’s hire of Tuchel as new manager
nbc_nas_loganoweek_241021.jpg
Logano’s path from playoff elimination to Champ. 4
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241021.jpg
Believe in Dobbins, Mayfield overs on MNF

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Yankees-Dodgers could be most-watched World Series

October 21, 2024 01:47 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show previews the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, discussing why it has a chance to be the most-watched Fall Classic in MLB history.
nbc_dps_jeffpassan_241021.jpg
10:07
Dodgers-Yankees World Series is a ‘rare treat’
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffsrecap_241018.jpg
9:02
Guardians, Dodgers add to postseason intrigue
nbc_dps_karlravechinterview_241018.jpg
14:53
Ravech walks through ALCS Game 3 home run calls
nbc_dps_smoltzint_241017oo.jpg
11:26
Ohtani, Betts present unique conundrum for Mets
nbc_roto_rbsskenes_241016.jpg
2:30
Skenes a clear top-two fantasy pitcher in 2025
nbc_roto_rbsohtanihitter_241016.jpg
4:11
Can Ohtani replicate fantasy production in 2025?
nbc_roto_rbs_alcs_241016.jpg
4:30
‘Death Star’ Yankees seize command in ALCS
nbc_dls_timkurjian_241016.jpg
14:34
Kurkjian identifies turning points in Mets’ season
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffformat_241011.jpg
2:11
Highlighting positives of new MLB playoff format
nbc_dps_johmsmoltzintv_241010.jpg
10:52
LAD pushed right buttons in Game 4 to save season
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffsreax_241010.jpg
12:34
Lindor’s NLDS heroics, more MLB playoffs takeaways
nbc_dps_bobcostasintv_241008.jpg
18:33
MLB format’s playoff impact; Bad blood for LAD-SD
