Buccaneers fire ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey

The Buccaneers are parting ways with another one of Todd Bowles’ coordinators.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers have fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey. They have also fired offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard and quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis on Thursday while offensive consultant Tom Moore announced his retirement. Other changes could be coming after the Bucs missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season.

McGaughey spent the last two seasons in Tampa. The Buccaneers had three field goals and two punts blocked during the 2025 season while ranking 30th in the league by allowing 28.2 yards per kickoff return.

McGaughey previously ran the special teams for the Giants, Panthers, 49ers, and Jets.