Drake Maye: I didn’t throw well vs. Chargers, defense won the game for us

The Patriots’ 16-3 win over the Chargers was not a great game, but New England quarterback Drake Maye says he’s glad the Patriots were great on one side of the ball.

“It wasn’t pretty, that’s for sure, but this defense was so fun to watch,” Maye said. “Congrats to them. It was so fun to watch. They won the game for us. I didn’t throw very well tonight, need to be better, but we did what we had to do. And that’s what it takes in the playoffs. Proud of this team. That was fun. That was fun to get one at home and look forward to being back here next week.”

It’s true that Maye had one of his lesser games throwing the ball, completing 17 of 29 passes for 268 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. But he had the best game of his career running the ball, with 10 carries for a career-high 66 yards. And even those numbers don’t tell the full story, as Maye actually had seven carries for 69 yards before his kneeldowns on the final three plays made his official stats look worse.

Maye said his team has believed in itself all season, and that hasn’t changed.

“Just glad we had a win,” Maye said. “Proud of this team. We never doubted it.”