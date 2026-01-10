Bucs interview Jett Modkins for special teams coordinator

The Buccaneers interviewed a pair of offensive coordinator candidates on Saturday and they also worked on filling their special teams coordinator role.

The team announced that they completed an interview with Lions assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins. The interview was conducted virtually.

Modkins has worked with Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp since the 2021 season. The Lions rank fifth in kickoff return average and fourth in punt return average over that period. They also have three punt return touchdowns over the last five years.

The Bucs fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey earlier this week as part of a number of changes to head coach Todd Bowles’ staff.