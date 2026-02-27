 Skip navigation
Carnell Tate: Whatever you need, I have it

  
Published February 27, 2026 08:58 AM

Carnell Tate did not come to the Scouting Combine wondering about the identity of the best wide receiver in this year’s class.

Tate caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns for Ohio State during the 2025 season and he said at his press conference in Indianapolis that he believes he is the best wideout available to teams this year. He then explained what things about his game leave him feeling that is the case.

“Everything. The catching, the route running, the blocking,” Tate said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “I got the mindset that I’m the best wide receiver in the draft class. I got the route running, I’m able to manipulate DBs. I got the catching, I can catch over DBs. I’ve got the field awareness on the sidelines, a couple of sideline grabs. I also showed up in the blocking game, blocking D-ends, corners. Whatever you need, I got it.”

Tate has plenty of company when it comes to his opinion about how he stacks up with his fellow wideouts and the big question at this point is just how early he’ll come off of the draft board once things get rolling in April.