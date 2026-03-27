Jeremiyah Love has big goals: I want to be a Hall of Famer

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is favored to be the No. 4 overall pick. Saquon Barkley was the last running back selected in the top five, going second overall to the Giants in 2018.

Being a high draft pick isn’t high on Love’s list of NFL goals.

“I want to be one of the best of all time,” Love said Tuesday at Notre Dame’s Pro Day, via Talia Baia of ABC 57. “I want to be a Hall of Famer. I want to be a Pro Bowler my very first year. I want to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“I tell them all these goals that I have. Obviously, these are goals. Goals are goals, but you’ve got to have a process for how you want to achieve those things. I’ll go every season and set out little goals, like per week, what I can do to make sure I’m reaching the bigger goal that I have. I’ve told all these teams this. It’s a lot of big talk, but I have a process and I have a plan for how I’m gonna get there.”

Love prides himself on being a three-down back, able to do it all. He ran for 2,882 yards and 36 touchdowns on 433 carries and caught 63 passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns in his three seasons with the Irish.

He plans to be as productive in the NFL.

“I’ve learned that it takes consistency, discipline, once you get to the league, don’t change who you are,” he said when asked about those lofty long-term goals. “A lot of times, guys get to the league and they’re, ‘I made it.’ No, you haven’t made it. You ain’t made it past your first contract. You’ve got to get to that. For me, I want to get to my third contract. So, when I get to my third contract and that’s over and I’ve got, shoot, one day, hopefully I’ve got my gold jacket. One day, I’ve made the Pro Bowl hopefully five-plus years. Then, I think I’ve had some type of success. Those are questions that I ask going into these meetings and going into these visits, and I just want to know how I can be a better version of myself.”