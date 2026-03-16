Jeremiyah Love is favored to be the No. 4 pick

As the 2026 NFL draft order comes into focus, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is looking likely to be the No. 4 overall pick. Unless some team trades up to No. 3 to get him.

The current odds at DraftKings have Love at -115 to go fourth overall, meaning he’s got a better than 50-50 chance of being the fourth pick.

The odds have Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as an enormous -20,000 favorite to go first, Ohio State linebacker Arvel Reese as a more modest -185 favorite to go second, and Texas Tech defensive end David Bailey as a more modest +290 favorite to go third.

With no clear favorite at the third overall pick, and the Titans widely believed to want Love at No. 4, another team that wants Love could try trading up with the Cardinals to take Love at No. 3. Love’s odds are currently +500 to go with the third pick.

No team has taken a running back with a Top 5 pick since 2018, when the Giants drafted Saquon Barkley No. 2 overall. But Love just might be a good enough prospect to make some team do it.