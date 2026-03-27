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Puka Nacua’s accuser withdraws restraining order petition, but lawsuit proceeds

  
Published March 27, 2026 07:24 PM

The woman who accuses Rams receiver Puka Nacua of biting her multiple times and making antisemitic statements had filed two legal actions arising from the alleged conduct. One has ended.

Via TMZ, an application for a temporary restraining order has been withdrawn. The civil lawsuit proceeds.

The news came in a press release from the lawyer for plaintiff Madison Atiabi.

At first blush, some may see associated headlines and believe Atiabi abandoned the entire case. The petition for a restraining order was filed separately, before the civil lawsuit.

The civil lawsuit is no different than any other civil action. Five years ago, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was never charged criminally; he was sued civilly. The league investigated based on the claims in the lawsuits and eventually suspended Watson for 10 games to start the 2022 season.

The league has not commented on the Nacua lawsuit. Given the allegation that he bit Atiabi, the NFL will surely at least monitor the case. If Nacua loses, the league could decide to take action.

Nacua’s lawyer has downplayed the biting as horseplay. He also has accused Atiabi of blackmail, vowing to countersue her for defaming Nacua.