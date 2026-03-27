Dan Campbell: Relationship with Brad Holmes is golden

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes shrugged off talk of a rift with head coach Dan Campbell about the team’s direction by saying the two men are in “total lockstep” and Campbell sent a similar message on Friday.

The Lions are trying to rebound from missing the playoffs and that has led to a lot of changes to the roster, but Campbell said that his relationship with Holmes is in as good a place as it has been since the two began working together in Detroit in 2021.

“Brad and myself do everything together,” Campbell said at a Crain’s Detroit Business event, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And despite what’s been out there, that’s a bunch of — listen, we’re golden, man. We are as good as we’ve ever been, we want to win and we’re going to get it right.”

Campbell expressed confidence that the two men are “going to get back to what we’ve been before last year.” Accomplishing that task will be the easiest way to put questions about their working relationship and the soundness of their plans to rest.