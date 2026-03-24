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Brad Holmes says he and Dan Campbell are in “total lockstep” on offseason plan

  
Published March 24, 2026 06:46 PM

The Lions have had changes this offseason, losing David Montgomery, Alex Anzalone, Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow, among others, while adding Isiah Pacheco, Juice Scruggs and Larry Borom, among others.

A comment made on Detroit’s 97.1 The Ticket began a local debate about whether General Manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell were in sync on the offseason plan.

“Someone who covers the team told me that this was the first offseason there are definite differences of opinions in roster construction between Dan and Brad,” radio host Mike Valenti said last week, via Colton Pouncy of TheAthletic.com.

Holmes was asked by “The Lions Collective Podcast” whether his conversations with Campbell have been more intense after the results last season.

“I think the only intensity I would say is just that when you have a disappointment of a season like we had, it’s more intense in terms of — I think what I spoke about at the end-of-the-season press conference is that it is a deeper, harder look from top to bottom on everything,” Holmes said. “And that’s what me and Dan have done in joint alignment. So, that would be the only intensity that was probably a little further, because you get these eye-openers like, ‘Whoa, hold on now.’ And so, ‘Let’s just make sure that we’re not overlooking something,’ or if there’s not a tweak or adjustment that needs to be done. So, I would say that that would be the intensity. That’s what’s happening.

“I don’t know where the other stuff came from, but no, I mean, if anything, it’s me and Dan in total lockstep like we always have been. And, you know, we’re just kind of looking at everything top to bottom, which we already have done, and that we’ll continue to do, for sure.”