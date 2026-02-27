 Skip navigation
Warren Sapp resigns from Deion Sanders’ Colorado coaching staff

  
Published February 27, 2026 04:07 AM

Warren Sapp is leaving his position as a member of Deion Sanders’ coaching staff at Colorado.

Colorado announced that Sapp has decided to leave the program, where he worked for two years, most recently with the title of pass rush coordinator.

“Warren Sapp has resigned from the CU football coaching staff to pursue other opportunities,” the university said in a statement. “CU Athletics thanks Warren for his contributions to our football program over the last two seasons and for his commitment to our student-athletes.”

News of Sapp’s departure came about 24 hours after Colorado lost defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, who has joined the Denver Broncos’ coaching staff. There’s been no news yet about whether Sapp will follow Livingston to Denver.

Sapp and Sanders are both Pro Football Hall of Famers, and the addition of Sapp to the staff was one of several high-profile hirings Sanders has made during his tenure as Colorado head coach. Those hirings did not translate to on-field success for the Buffaloes in 2025, as they went 3-9 last year.