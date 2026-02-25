 Skip navigation
Broncos to hire Robert Livingston as defensive pass game coordinator

  
Published February 25, 2026 01:04 PM

The Broncos dipped into the college ranks to find a replacement for Jim Leonhard as their defensive pass game coordinator.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Broncos will hire University of Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston to fill that spot on Sean Payton’s coaching staff. Leonhard left the Broncos to become the Bills’ defensive coordinator.

Livingston has been on Deion Sanders’s staff in Boulder for the last two seasons. He was a member of the Bengals’ coaching staff as their safeties coach from 2016-2023. He was a scout and a quality control coach in Cincinnati for three years before taking on that role.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was on the Bengals’ staff in 2014 and 2015, so this will not be the first time that he and Livingston have served on the same staff.