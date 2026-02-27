Joe Schoen on Kayvon Thibodeaux: Right now, he’s going to be with us

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s name started coming up in trade chatter after the Giants drafted Abdul Carter with the third overall pick last year and it hasn’t gone away early in this offseason.

Thibodeaux is heading into a contract year and adding Carter to an edge rushing mix that also includes Brian Burns makes it less likely that the Giants are going to make a long-term investment in Thibodeaux’s services. The prospect of trading Thibodeaux came up when General Manager Joe Schoen spoke to reporters at the Scouting Combine earlier this week.

“Right now, Kayvon’s going to be with us,” Schoen said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “He played well. He is going into his fifth year and he’s motivated and you can’t have enough pass rushers. You really can’t. So I’m proud of the development and the maturation of Kayvon and he’s come a long way. And I expect big things out of him next year with that rotation.”

Schoen added that “you take into consideration everything” that comes up in terms of calls from other teams and dealing Thibodeaux, who is set to make $14.75 million, would open significant cap space that the Giants could use to shore up weaker spots on their roster.