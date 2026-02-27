Fernando Mendoza: I know Raiders have No. 1 pick, but anything can happen

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza calls himself “unemployed.”

“I have no job,” Mendoza said Friday at the Scouting Combine. “This is my job interview right now, and like everyone says, this is the most important job interview of your life. So, right now, I’m just doing everything to hopefully get employed April 23.”

The Heisman Trophy winner is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Raiders, who sent a contingent to watch him at the national championship game. Going to the Raiders would mean going from a national championship team to the worst team in the NFL.

The Raiders went 3-14 in 2025 and have not made the playoffs since 2021.

“Well, I have not been selected yet, and whatever team drafts me, I’m extremely grateful,” Mendoza said. “Like I said, whether it’s the No. 1 pick or whether it’s the last pick in the draft, I’d be blessed and honored to be drafted by any team. I’m going to give them by all. The possibility — I mean, we see how the NFL turns around so much. The margins are so small. There are so many games decided by so few points, and the difference between a losing record and a winning record is a couple of drives, is a couple of key plays, so whatever team I’m on, I’m just going to take that advice, and take the coaching from the coaching staff, and however I can best serve my teammates on that team, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.”

Mendoza has already had his formal meeting with the Raiders at the combine.

“I was lucky to have a formal interview with the Las Vegas Raiders. It was a fantastic interview,” Mendoza said. “Went over some of my previous plays, drew up some plays on the board. I thought it was a great meeting. I know they have the No. 1 pick, but anything can happen in the draft, but I’m just excited for the opportunity, and whatever team drafts me I’m going to give everything I’ve got to them.”

Mendoza said whether he goes No. 1 overall or not, he will be “blessed” to get a chance to play in the NFL and will have “nothing” to say to the teams that passed on him.

“There are so many great players in this class,” Mendoza said. “We saw the Ohio State guys run yesterday. There are plenty of Indiana guys who are great in the draft as well. I’m just honored to be a part of the group. There will be no hard feelings. . . . I’m just trying to be the best me possible. Whatever drafts me, I’m grateful, whether it’s the No. 1 pick or the 199th pick.”

The 199th pick refers, of course, to Tom Brady, who now is a minority owner of the Raiders.