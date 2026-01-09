 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260108.jpg
Texans, Rams, Jaguars lead NFL Wild Card best bets
nbc_csu_houvspit_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Texans vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacvsne_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260108.jpg
Texans, Rams, Jaguars lead NFL Wild Card best bets
nbc_csu_houvspit_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Texans vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacvsne_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys request interviews with three position coaches, denied interview with Jeff Ulbrich

  
Published January 8, 2026 07:43 PM

The Cowboys fired Matt Eberflus earlier this week, putting them in the market for a new defensive coordinator for the third consecutive offseason. The new hire will be the team’s fourth defensive coordinator in four seasons.

The Cowboys have requested permission to speak with Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, Broncos assistant head coach/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard and Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys were denied permission by Atlanta to talk with Jeff Ulbrich, who remains under contract despite the Falcons’ search for a head coach, Archer adds. The Cowboys could eventually speak with Ulbrich after the Falcons settle on a head coach.

Dallas ranked last in the NFL in points allowed, giving up a team-record 511. The team was 30th in yards allowed.

The new coordinator will follow Dan Quinn (2021-23), Mike Zimmer (2024) and Eberflus (2025).