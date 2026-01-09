Cowboys request interviews with three position coaches, denied interview with Jeff Ulbrich

The Cowboys fired Matt Eberflus earlier this week, putting them in the market for a new defensive coordinator for the third consecutive offseason. The new hire will be the team’s fourth defensive coordinator in four seasons.

The Cowboys have requested permission to speak with Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, Broncos assistant head coach/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard and Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys were denied permission by Atlanta to talk with Jeff Ulbrich, who remains under contract despite the Falcons’ search for a head coach, Archer adds. The Cowboys could eventually speak with Ulbrich after the Falcons settle on a head coach.

Dallas ranked last in the NFL in points allowed, giving up a team-record 511. The team was 30th in yards allowed.

The new coordinator will follow Dan Quinn (2021-23), Mike Zimmer (2024) and Eberflus (2025).