Will Reichard named NFC special teams player of the month

The NFL has named Vikings kicker Will Reichard NFC special teams player of the month for December and January.

Reichard connected on all 12 of his field goal attempts and all 12 of his extra points in Minnesota’s five games during the period.

In his second season, Reichard finished the year having hit 33-of-35 field goals and all 31 of his extra points.

He has not missed an extra point in either of his first two seasons while posting an 87.7 percent field goal rate.