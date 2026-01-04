Kevin O’Connell: J.J. McCarthy improved throughout season, look forward to continued development

The theme of Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s first season as the starter was injuries, so it was fitting that Sunday’s finale included one.

McCarthy missed Week 17 with a hairline fracture in his right hand and he left Sunday’s win because of soreness in the hand. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game that the team decided to take him out as soon as McCarthy reported the issue.

McCarthy missed seven games this season due to an ankle injury, a concussion and the hand issue. His play was uneven when he was healthy enough to play and O’Connell was asked after the game if he’s comfortable going into next season with McCarthy as the starter.

“I think every year, you’re coming back to build a team throughout the offseason, throughout the draft, leading into training camp,” O’Connell said in his press conference. “I think he’s improved throughout the season. I think he’s grown like a lot of young quarterbacks do. Today was his 10th start. I can’t wait to work with him in the offseason and absolutely look forward to the continued development and improvement. I’m excited about where he’s ending the season and know there’s some things we can really dive into as a group.”

Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer were the other quarterbacks for the Vikings this season and how hard they push to upgrade that area will be a strong hint to how secure they view McCarthy’s spot in 2026.