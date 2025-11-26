 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LB Eric Kendricks signs with the 49ers’ practice squad

  
Published November 26, 2025 04:25 PM

Veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks turned down the Ravens’ practice squad last month. He signed with the 49ers’ practice squad on Wednesday.

The 49ers released linebacker Stone Blanton from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Kendricks underwent shoulder surgery this offseason. He started 15 games for the Cowboys last season and had 138 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He played for the Chargers in 2023 and spent his first eight NFL seasons in Minnesota.

For his career, Kendricks has appeared in 147 games and has totaled 1,174 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 60 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.