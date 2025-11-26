LB Eric Kendricks signs with the 49ers’ practice squad

Veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks turned down the Ravens’ practice squad last month. He signed with the 49ers’ practice squad on Wednesday.

The 49ers released linebacker Stone Blanton from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Kendricks underwent shoulder surgery this offseason. He started 15 games for the Cowboys last season and had 138 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He played for the Chargers in 2023 and spent his first eight NFL seasons in Minnesota.

For his career, Kendricks has appeared in 147 games and has totaled 1,174 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 60 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.