nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Matt LaFleur: We did the right thing resting key players in 16-3 loss

  
Published January 4, 2026 06:44 PM

Jordan Love didn’t play for the Packers on Sunday. Neither did Malik Willis.

Third-string quarterback Clayton Tune started what was a glorified preseason game for the Packers as they did not start 16 key contributors in a 16-3 loss to the Vikings.

With the Packers already locked in as the seventh seed, coach Matt LaFleur decided to call it a regular season after Week 17. He learned his lesson in Week 18 last season when wide receiver Christian Watson tore an anterior cruciate ligament.

“I think we did the right thing today,” LaFleur said Sunday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “And we’ll see. Time will tell. But I feel better about this certainly than I did a year ago after the game. It was a double whammy when we lose the game and you lose a key player for us to go into that run. I thought this was the best decision.”

Love, who was cleared from concussion protocol, served as the backup with Willis inactive with right shoulder and hamstring injuries. If Love had to play, though, LaFleur said Love would not have attempted a pass.

The Packers finished with minus-7 passing yards, their fewest in a game since 1976. They ended the regular season with a four-game losing streak, becoming only the fourth playoff team in NFL history to end the regular season with a losing streak that long or longer.

The 1986 Jets (five losses), 2024 Steelers (four) and 1999 Lions (four) entered the postseason on a losing streak of four games or longer, according to ESPN Research, and of that group, only the 1986 Jets won a playoff game.