 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mvpodds_251230.jpg
Maye overtakes Stafford as MVP favorite
nbc_pft_ramsnext_251230.jpg
Rams must ‘restart the lawn mower’ after loss
nbc_pft_flores_251230.jpg
Clock ‘ticking loudly’ for MIN to re-sign Flores

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mvpodds_251230.jpg
Maye overtakes Stafford as MVP favorite
nbc_pft_ramsnext_251230.jpg
Rams must ‘restart the lawn mower’ after loss
nbc_pft_flores_251230.jpg
Clock ‘ticking loudly’ for MIN to re-sign Flores

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Arthur Blank needs to figure out why his Falcons are so inconsistent

  
Published December 30, 2025 10:53 AM

The Falcons have developed a habit of showing up in prime time. The rest of the time, they often don’t.

Consider this: Atlanta has a 4-1 record in 2025 night games. They upset the Vikings on Sunday night in Week 2, the Bills on Monday night in Week 6, the Buccaneers on Thursday night in Week 15, and the Rams on Monday night in Week 17. (The Falcons’ only prime-time loss happened in Week 7, on a Sunday night in San Francisco.)

In 11 day games, the Falcons are 3-8. The eight losses include Ls dealt by the 3-13 Jets, 4-12 Commanders, and 7-9 Dolphins (who were 1-6 when they beat the Falcons in Atlanta).

What gives? Why are they so good under the lights, and so underwhelming in the light of day?

It requires a full diagnosis of the organization. Top to bottom. Every nook. Every cranny. They’ve got a Ferrari of a roster, headlined by running back Bijan Robinson. However, the car seems to only run right in the dark. What keeps it from firing on all cylinders when the sun is in the sky?

Something is off. Something is keeping the Falcons from showing more consistently the kind of sizzle we’ve all seen in night games.

Before it can be fixed, owner Arthur Blank needs to figure out what it is. And he needs to do it himself, hiring an outside entity if necessary to get to the bottom of it. Indeed, it’s possible that whoever within the organization is whispering to him is part of the problem.

The Falcons have missed the playoffs for eight straight seasons. It’s the longest current postseason drought in the NFC. This year, the NFC South was there for the taking.

They have the talent. They just aren’t getting enough out of it, not nearly often enough.

The fact that they can consistently maximize the players’ skills and abilities in prime time shows it’s possible. It can’t be impossible to get to the bottom of whatever is keeping them from winning more games when they aren’t playing at night.

Currently, Blank is reportedly talking to former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan about a potentially “significant” front-office role. If Ryan takes the job, his first order of business (if he accepts the assignment) should be to diagnose the source of the day/night disconnect that has derailed what could have been a very good season.