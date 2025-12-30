 Skip navigation
Tristan Wirfs back at practice for the Buccaneers

  
Published December 30, 2025 11:30 AM

The Buccaneers would like to have all hands on deck for their Week 18 game against the Panthers and they had a key piece of their offensive line back on the practice field Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, left tackle Tristan Wirfs returned to action after missing all of last week with a toe injury. Wirfs was also inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

The team’s injury report will bring word of Wirfs’ participation level as the team gets ready for Saturday afternoon’s game.

Reports also indicate cornerback Jamel Dean and edge rusher Haason Reddick are at practice. Dean hurt his shoulder against Miami while Reddick was evaluated for a concussion.