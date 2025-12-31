 Skip navigation
Bijan Robinson wins NFC offensive player of the week

  
Published December 31, 2025 12:08 PM

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had a major impact in Monday night’s victory over the Rams and now he’s been recognized for it.

Robinson has been named NFC offensive player of the week.

Robinson finished with a career-high 195 rushing yards on Monday night, including a 93-yard rushing touchdown. He also had 34 receiving yards to lead the league in Week 17 with 229 yards from scrimmage.

His 93-yard touchdown was the longest rushing touchdown since 2020.

Robinson has now earned two career player of the week awards, both of which have come in 2025.