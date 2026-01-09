 Skip navigation
Josh Allen fully participates all week, Matt Prater questionable for Bills-Jaguars

  
Published January 9, 2026 02:54 PM

There are no worries when it comes to the availability of Josh Allen for Sunday’s postseason matchup against the Jaguars.

Allen was a full participant in practice all week with his foot injury and has no game status, meaning he’s set to play against Jacksonville.

Allen has not missed any playing time with the injury he suffered during the Week 16 victory over the Browns.

However, it’s still unclear if the Bills will have their regular kicker. Matt Prater (right quad) did not participate on Friday and is listed as questionable. Buffalo signed kicker Matthew Wright to its practice squad earlier this week in case Prater is unavailable.

Running back Ty Johnson (ankle) is also questionable after he was limited on Friday. He did not participate on Wednesday or Thursday.

As noted by head coach Sean McDermott earlier on Friday, linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf), cornerback Maxwell Hariston (ankle), and safety Damar Hamlin (pectoral) are out. Receiver Joshua Palmer (ankle) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (neck) are questionable.

Additionally, Safety Cole Bishop (ribs), defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), defensive back cam Lewis (toe), linebacker Matt Milano (illness), safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring), and defensive tackle T.j. Sanders (shoulder) are all off the injury report and are expected to play.