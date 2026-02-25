Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown: We’ll look at everything we can to add to the roster

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said this week that wide receiver A.J. Brown is a great player and that he doesn’t believe in improving teams by subtracting talent like that from the roster, but he also said that he’ll listen to calls from other teams about any player so there’s likely to be more chatter about a potential trade involving the wideout in the coming weeks.

Some of that speculation will be related to the Patriots. Oddsmakers have installed New England as the likeliest place for Brown to play other than Philadelphia and the presence of Mike Vrabel has a lot to do with that. The Patriots head coach and Brown were together with the Titans and Vrabel said on Wednesday that the relationship remains a significant one.

“It has meant a lot,” Vrabel said, via a transcript from the team. “I’ve watched him grow. I’ve watched him mature. I’m proud of him, proud of the father that he is. I’m proud of the husband. That has nothing to do with where he plays or where he played. Those are the things that are important. We reach out and text each other during the good things that happen to each other. Sometimes things don’t go so well for the people that you’re close with, and you text for those as well. It’s a two-way street of support and reminders of what got us to where we are here today.”

Vrabel also held a session with local reporters in Indianapolis on Wednesday and he was asked specifically about pursuing a trade for Brown. Vrabel said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.com, that “we’ll look at everything that we can possibly look at to add to our roster” before adding that there’s “a lot of back and forth” involving compensation in trade discussions.

It remains to be seen if the Eagles will be engaging in such conversations, but Vrabel’s history with Brown and the makeup of the Patriots’ receiving corps suggests that they could be an interested partner if the door is open.