Howie Roseman on A.J. Brown: We’re looking to improve, you don’t do that by subtracting

  
Published February 24, 2026 08:03 AM

Wide receiver A.J. Brown’s future with the Eagles was a frequent talking point when he expressed frustrations with the offense during the 2025 season, but General Manager Howie Roseman said in January that Brown is a great player and that it is hard to find those in the NFL.

Roseman’s messaging was not any different in a session with reporters ahead of this week’s Scouting Combine. Roseman reiterated his earlier point and said that parting ways with players like Brown is not part of his vision for how the Eagles will improve on last season’s results.

“I think that from my perspective, we’re looking to improve in all areas, and you don’t do that by subtracting,” Roseman said, via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Roseman added that he’ll listen to any offers that come the Eagles’ way and head coach Nick Sirianni said he “can’t guarantee how anything’s going to play out into next season,” so it’s possible the Eagles could find something on the table that doesn’t add up to subtraction in their minds. For now, though, it doesn’t look like moving Brown is in the forefront of anyone’s mind in Philadelphia.