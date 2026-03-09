Raiders agree to terms with LB Quay Walker

The Raiders’ big signings continue, with Quay Walker the latest addition.

The former Packers linebacker reached agreement with the Raiders on a three-year, $40.5 million deal that includes $28 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Walker joins cornerback Eric Stokes, wide receiver Jalen Nailor, defensive end Kwity Paye, center Tyler Linderbaum, linebacker Quay Walker, linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive end Malcolm Koonce as deals Las Vegas has completed. The Raiders also traded for cornerback Taron Johnson.

He ranks 19th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Walker, 25, entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Packers in 2022, and he spent his first four seasons in Green Bay.

In his career, Walker has totaled 469 tackles, nine sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and 19 quarterback hits.