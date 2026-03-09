Signing of Larry Borom points to Penei Sewell flipping to left tackle

When the Lions recently released veteran left tackle Taylor Decker, the natural conclusion was that right tackle Penei Sewell would move from the right side to the left side. One of Monday’s deals seems to confirm it.

As noted by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the signing of former Dolphins tackle Larry Borom points to Borom becoming the new right tackle, with Sewell flipping to left tackle.

Borom started 11 games at right tackle for the Dolphins in 2025.

Birkett projects the starting offensive line to feature Sewell at left tackle, Christian Mahogany at left guard, Cade Mays at center, Tate Ratledge at right guard, and Larry Borom at right tackle.

Sewell, the seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft, is signed through 2029. He has an average salary of $28 million per year.