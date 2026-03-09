 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Other PFT Content

Panthers sign Kenny Pickett to back up Bryce Young

  
Published March 9, 2026 06:30 PM

Bryce Young has a new backup.

The Panthers have signed quarterback Kenny Pickett to a one-year deal with $4 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Pickett will give the Panthers depth in case Young gets hurt.

Andy Dalton is still under contract with the Panthers for 2026, but Pickett’s arrival could signal that the departure of Dalton is coming.

A 2022 first-round pick of the Steelers, Pickett played two years in Pittsburgh and one in Philadelphia before signing with the Browns last year, then getting dealt to the Raiders a few months later. Now Pickett is on his fifth NFL team.