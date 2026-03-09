Panthers sign Kenny Pickett to back up Bryce Young

Bryce Young has a new backup.

The Panthers have signed quarterback Kenny Pickett to a one-year deal with $4 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Pickett will give the Panthers depth in case Young gets hurt.

Andy Dalton is still under contract with the Panthers for 2026, but Pickett’s arrival could signal that the departure of Dalton is coming.

A 2022 first-round pick of the Steelers, Pickett played two years in Pittsburgh and one in Philadelphia before signing with the Browns last year, then getting dealt to the Raiders a few months later. Now Pickett is on his fifth NFL team.