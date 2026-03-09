LB Nakobe Dean headed to Las Vegas on a three-year deal

The Raiders continue to retool their roster under new head coach Klint Kubiak.

They now have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Nakobe Dean, the linebacker’s agent announced on social media on Monday. According to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report, Dean will receive $36 million.

Dean, 25, ranks 17th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

He spent his first four seasons in Philadelphia after the Eagles made him a third-round pick in 2022.

Dean played 47 games, with 27 starts, with the Eagles, and he totaled 226 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and five passes defensed.