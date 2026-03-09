 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
Robinson gets 'good, solid payday' from Titans
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Rashid Shaheed stays with Seahawks on a three-year, $51 million deal

  
Published March 9, 2026 06:47 PM

Seahawks receiver Rashid Shaheed entered free agency on Monday. He decided to stay put.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus has announced that Shaheed will re-sign with Seattle. It’s a three-year, $51 million deal, with $34.7 million in guarantees.

The Seahawks acquired Shaheed from the Seahawks during the 2025 season for a fourth- and fifth-round pick.

While Shaheed had a significant impact as a returner and a deep threat, he was targeted only 26 times in nine regular-season games, with 15 catches. In nine games with the Saints, Shaheed was on the field for 74 percent of the offensive snaps. During nine games with Seattle, he was on the field for 48 percent of the offense snaps.

Shaheed also had 13 punt returns, including one touchdown, and 14 kickoff returns, including one touchdown, with the Seahawks.