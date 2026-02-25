Mike Vrabel: NFL needs to evaluate staffing of replay officials for more consistency

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel says the league has to make its instant replay process better.

Vrabel, a member of the NFL Competition Committee, said that it’s unacceptable that the standalone prime time games get more attention from the New York officiating office than the early Sunday afternoon games, when the league’s officiating office is stretched thin.

“We need to evaluate staffing at that level to make sure every game is treated the same, whether it’s the prime-time game on Sunday night, the prime-time game on Monday or Thursday or whether it’s those 1 o’clock games that is the lifeblood of our league,” Vrabel said. “So I think if we need to figure out staffing issues that need to be taken care of so those things are looked at and we’re not letting anything slip. We need to be really good in replay. There’s going to be mistakes on the field, just like there’s mistakes in execution by the players, mistakes by the coaches, there’s going to be mistakes by the officials. There are. And they need to be decisive, they need to believe in what they’re calling. But saying that there’s going to be mistakes, we have to get to a system in replay that is as close to 100 percent accurate as possible.”

NFL Executive VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent acknowledged this week that the volume of replay reviews in the 1 o’clock Sunday window led to some reviews being wrong. That’s a problem the league needs to fix.