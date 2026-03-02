David Montgomery says goodbye to Detroit

The Lions agreed to trade running back David Montgomery to the Texans today, and Montgomery is saying farewell to his home for the last three years.

“It’s hard to find the right words for a goodbye like this,” Montgomery wrote on social media. “Detroit has never just been a location to me -- it’s been a community. And you all have been more than supporters or a team. You’ve been steady hands, loud cheers, honest feedback, and quiet strength when I needed it most. You believed in me when things were uncertain. You stood beside me through challenges. You showed up -- consistently, fiercely, unapologetically. There is something special about the people here. The resilience. The loyalty. The way you don’t just support someone -- you ride with them. I have felt that from each of you, and I will never take that lightly. This isn’t goodbye because something ended. It’s goodbye because something grew. And growth sometimes calls us forward. Please know this: Everything I do next carries a piece of Detroit with it.”

In his three seasons with the Lions, Montgomery totaled 562 carries for 2,506 yards and 33 touchcowns, plus 76 catches for 650 receiving yards. But after being a starter his first two years, last season Montgomery’s role in the offense was reduced, as he became a backup to Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Texans gave up offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round draft pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick for Montgomery. Paying that price and paying Montgomery $6 million this season shows the Texans view Montgomery as a starter. Going to a team where he’ll be the No. 1 running back may make this a trade that benefits everyone involved.