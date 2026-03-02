Colts are trying to sign QB Daniel Jones before Tuesday tag deadline

It’s 2023 all over again for Daniel Jones.

That year, the Giants had two key impending free agents — Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. They wanted to sign Barkley to a long-term deal and to tag Jones. When talks with Barkley bogged down, they signed Jones and tagged Barkley.

During the 2024 season, after Barkley had left in free agency in lieu of a second tag, the Giants cut Jones.

This time around, the Colts apparently hope to sign Jones and tag receiver Alec Pierce. Jones and the Cowboys are talking; Adam Schefter of ESPN.com told Pat McAfee on Monday that the chances of the Colts and Jones getting a deal done before Tuesday’s 4:00 p.m. ET deadline are “50/50.”

They could sign Pierce to a long-term deal, or they could tag Jones and let Pierce hit free agency. Regardless, the Colts are trying to get Jones signed.

The franchise tag for Jones would cost the Colts $43.895 million. The Colts also could use the transition tag (which gives them a right to match and nothing else) at $37.833 million.

Whatever the outcome, it will be a win for Jones. He signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts last year, and he’s recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.