Vrabel pushes NE to keep things 'in perspective'
Howell wants to emulate Ray Lewis' intensity
Bailey breaks down prolific season at Texas Tech

Patriots still working out Terrell Williams’ title after Zak Kuhr’s promotion

  
Published February 25, 2026 02:41 PM

The Patriots made inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr their full-time defensive coordinator this offseason. Kuhr called the defense after defensive coordinator Terrell Williams was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the promotion of Kuhr and the role for Williams during his media availability at the Scouting Combine on Wednesday.

“I think there’s a lot of things in play there,” Vrabel said. “I think we’re just trying to figure out what’s best defensively for us, what’s best for the staff organizationally, and then being able to get everybody’s strengths where they need to be. So, I know Terrell will be able to help me in a lot things, help the football team, help the defense to continue to be a big, big role in that. And then just seeing where things progress with Zac and the comfort level that we had there. So, that’s where we ended up.”

Williams will continue working for the team in a high-ranking role, but Vrabel said the title is yet to be determined.

“I don’t want to sit here and misspeak [before we] figure out where that ends up,” Vrabel said. “I’ve got a plan for him, and the vision is better than the title necessarily.”