nbc_pft_georgepickenscontract_260302.jpg
What does future hold for Pickens and Cowboys?
nbc_pft_salarycapconvo_260302.jpg
NFL salary cap increases to $301.2 million
nbc_pft_jordyntyson_260302.jpg
Tyson puts up 26 reps on bench press at combine

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Patriots will raise “majority” of season-ticket prices for 2026

  
Published March 2, 2026 09:15 AM

The Patriots are back. Which means it will be more expensive to watch them play in person.

Via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, the Patriots will be raising prices on the “majority” of their season tickets for 2026.

The average increase will be seven percent, with most seats increasing by less than 10 percent. Fewer than 15 percent of the seats will see a price hike in excess of 10 percent.

Season-ticket holders will receive their invoices soon, with a renewal deadline of March 31.

As Callahan explains it, this is the first time that the Patriots have raised prices for a “majority” of their seats in four years, but only the second since 2008.

That’s a very specific explanation, making it possible (in theory) that half of the tickets have been increased in price every single year.

Still, the lowest season-ticket price is only $89 per game — which works out to $890 for the full year. The Patriots have the eighth-highest average season-ticket prices in the league.