NFL sets fifth-year option salaries for 2023 first-round picks

Teams making decisions about picking up the fifth-year options on the contracts of their 2023 first-round picks now know how much that will cost.

The NFL revealed the values on Friday afternoon. There are four levels of compensation at each position. Players who have made multiple Pro Bowls as an original selection are at the top followed by players with one Pro Bowl selection and players who have hit playing time milestones before reaching the lowest level.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud were the first two picks of that draft and both of them reached the playing time level of compensation. That will leave them with fully guaranteed salaries of $25.904 million if the teams decide to exercise the options, but longer-term extensions are also a possibility now that they have finished their third seasons.

The full list of 2023 first-rounders — there were 31 that year because the Dolphins were stripped of their pick — and their fifth-year option salaries appears below:

1. Panthers QB Bryce Young — $25.904 million (playing time).

2. Texans QB C.J. Stroud — $25.904 million (playing time).

3. Texans DE Will Anderson — $21.512 (Pro Bowl).

4. Colts QB Anthony Richardson — $22.483 million (base).

5. Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon — $21.161 million (multiple Pro Bowls).

6. Cardinals OT Paris Johnson — $19.072 million (playing time).

7. Raiders DE Tyree Wilson — $14.475 million (base).

8. Falcons RB Bijan Robinson — $11.323 million (Pro Bowl).

9. Eagles DT Jalen Carter — $27.127 million (multiple Pro Bowls).

10. Bears OT Darnell Wright — $19.072 million (playing time).

11. Titans OG Peter Skoronski — $19.072 million (playing time).

12. Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs — $14.293 million (multiple Pro Bowls).

13. Packers DE Lukas Van Ness — $14.475 million (base).

14. Steelers OT Broderick Jones — $19.072 million (playing time).

15. Jets DE Will McDonald — $14.475 million (base).

16. Rams CB Emmanuel Forbes — $12.633 million (base).

17. Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez — $18.119 million (Pro Bowl).

18. Lions LB Jack Campbell — $21.925 million (Pro Bowl).

19. Buccaneers DT Calijah Kancey — $15.451 (playing time).

20. Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba — $23.852 million (Pro Bowl).

21. Chargers WR Quentin Johnston — $18 million (playing time).

22. Ravens WR Zay Flowers — $27.298 million (multiple Pro Bowls).

23. Vikings WR Jordan Addison — $18 million (playing time).

24. Giants CB Deonte Banks — $12.633 million (base).

25. Bills TE Dalton Kincaid — $8.162 million (base).

26. Jets DT Mazi Smith — $13.391 million (base) Smith was traded to the Jets by the Cowboys.

27. Jaguars OT Anton Harrison — $19.072 million (playing time).

28. Bengals DE Myles Murphy — $14.475 million (base).

29. Saints DT Bryan Bresee — $13.391 million (base).

30. Eagles LB Nolan Smith — $13.752 million (base).

31. Chiefs Felix Anudike-Uzomah — $14.475 million (base).

