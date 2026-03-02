 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jawaantaylor_260302.jpg
Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
nbc_pft_kayvonthibodeaux_260302.jpg
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jawaantaylor_260302.jpg
Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
nbc_pft_kayvonthibodeaux_260302.jpg
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Broderick Jones underwent fusion surgery, which could impact his 2026 season

  
Published March 2, 2026 05:07 PM

Steelers left tackle Broderick Jones injured his neck in Week 12, landing on injured reserve. The team downplayed it, expecting him to return for the playoffs, but Jones didn’t play again last season.

Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com reports that Jones underwent fusion surgery.

That creates several problems for the Steelers.

They will have to decide by May 1 whether to exercise the fifth-year option on Jones’ contract, which will fully guarantee him $19.07 million for 2027. Jones also might miss time in 2026, so the Steelers might need an option, at least short-term.

“Obviously, he had a significant injury, and we’re monitoring how he progresses,” Steelers General Manager Omar Khan said last week at the Scouting Combine. “I know he’s working hard. It’s early in the process. That’s certainly something that we’re monitoring.”

A first-round pick in 2023, Jones had played in every regular-season game of his three-year career until his injury.