 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trent_williams_260225.jpg
Report: 49ers, Williams at a standstill
nbc_pft_anthonyhill_260225.jpg
Hill discusses playing for Longhorns over A&M
MaxxCrosbyMPX2-25.jpg
How will Raiders handle Crosby trade rumors?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trent_williams_260225.jpg
Report: 49ers, Williams at a standstill
nbc_pft_anthonyhill_260225.jpg
Hill discusses playing for Longhorns over A&M
MaxxCrosbyMPX2-25.jpg
How will Raiders handle Crosby trade rumors?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eliot Wolf: Will Campbell struggled because of knee injury, not arm length

  
Published February 25, 2026 09:07 AM

Will Campbell’s arm length was a frequent talking point at the 2025 Scouting Combine and it came up again this year.

Campbell was a Patriots first-round pick last year and he was installed as their left tackle despite his arms being a bit shorter than teams usually like for players at the position. Whether that’s the right spot for him became a question after the Super Bowl because of how much he struggled against Seahawks pass rushers during New England’s loss, but vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf downplayed any concerns in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Wolf said Campbell “has a set of skills that enable him to play with that arm length” and that the team believes a torn ligament in his knee was the main reason why his play fell short at the end of the season.

“When he came back from that injury, I personally didn’t see the same level of lower body strength that you saw before the injury. I think the film would attest to that,” Wolf said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “He probably had three of his four worst games in the playoffs. Before that, I thought Will played really well all year.”

Head coach Mike Vrabel said the Patriots are not considering moving Campbell to guard or anywhere else in the wake of the Super Bowl loss, so they’ll be banking on improved health and more experience leading to better performance in 2026.