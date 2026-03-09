Jamel Dean lands three-year deal in Pittsburgh

Cornerback Jamel Dean is trading in his Buccaneers uniform for the black and yellow of the Steelers.

NFL Media reports that Dean has agreed to a three-year deal in Pittsburgh. The pact is worth $36.75 million for the veteran defensive back.

Dean entered the league as a 2019 third-round pick and has spent all seven of his NFL seasons in Tampa. He was a starter for most of that run and helped the team win the Super Bowl during his second season.

Dean closed out his run with the team by recording 46 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 14 games last season.