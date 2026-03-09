 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tylerlinderbaum_260309.jpg
Florio: Raiders ‘have to overpay’ for good players
nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
nbc_pftpm_pittman_260309.jpg
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tylerlinderbaum_260309.jpg
Florio: Raiders ‘have to overpay’ for good players
nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
nbc_pftpm_pittman_260309.jpg
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Devin Bush bolts from the Browns to the Bears

  
Published March 9, 2026 02:48 PM

Devin Bush wears No. 30. And 30 is the right number to wear.

The former Browns linebacker has agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with the Bears, per multiple reports.

Bush was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2019. After four years in Pittsburgh, he signed with the Seahawks. The next year, he joined the Browns. The Browns wanted to keep him on the conclusion of his second one-year deal. He made $3.25 million last year.

He’s now tripling it, on average, with the Bears. Who seem to be serious about taking the franchise to the next level under Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams.