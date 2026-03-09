Devin Bush bolts from the Browns to the Bears

Devin Bush wears No. 30. And 30 is the right number to wear.

The former Browns linebacker has agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with the Bears, per multiple reports.

Bush was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2019. After four years in Pittsburgh, he signed with the Seahawks. The next year, he joined the Browns. The Browns wanted to keep him on the conclusion of his second one-year deal. He made $3.25 million last year.

He’s now tripling it, on average, with the Bears. Who seem to be serious about taking the franchise to the next level under Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams.