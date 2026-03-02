Report: Former Packers ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia joining Clemson’s staff

Rich Bisaccia stepped down as the Packers’ special teams coordinator on Feb. 17. It came after his assistant special teams coordinator, Byron Storer, took a job as the Browns’ special teams coordinator.

Bisaccia is not retiring, though.

He has agreed to terms to join Clemson’s staff, Tiger Illustrated reports, pending the school’s board of trustees approval of the deal.

Bisaccia has a house in South Carolina.

The Tigers do not have a vacancy, with Mike Reed still on staff. He served as assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach last season.

Bisaccia has worked as the special teams coordinator for the Bucs, Chargers, Cowboys, Raiders and Packers. He was also assistant head coach for each of those teams, and in 2021, was the interim coach of the Raiders.